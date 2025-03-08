Alba Fyre Aligns with Chelsea Green During WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the intense Street Fight on SmackDown, Michin appeared to be on the verge of victory after driving Chelsea Green through a table with a senton. However, just before the referee could count to three, a hooded figure pulled Green out of the ring, ensuring she retained the WWE Women’s United States Championship. The mystery individual soon unmasked, revealing herself as Alba Fyre. Without hesitation, Fyre took out Michin with a devastating Canadian Destroyer before rolling Green back into the ring. Capitalizing on the assist, Green made the cover and secured the win to retain her title.

Earlier in the night, Green’s usual ally, Piper Niven, was occupied in a singles match against Tiffany Stratton following a backstage confrontation. Stratton emerged victorious with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, leaving Niven still recovering from the effects of the move by the time Green’s match took place.

Fyre’s return to the spotlight comes after spending recent weeks competing on WWE Main Event following the release of her tag team partner, Isla Dawn, last month. The former Unholy Union had last been seen in NXT, where they fell short in a No. 1 Contender’s match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

Meanwhile, the championship picture continues to heat up, as Zelina Vega confronted Green before the Street Fight, making it clear that she intends to challenge for the WWE Women’s United States Championship next.