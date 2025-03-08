WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Severs Ties With Naomi After Shocking WWE SmackDown Confession

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

Bianca Belair and Naomi’s friendship reached a breaking point on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as Belair confronted Naomi over the attack on Jade Cargill before WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Naomi initially hesitated but ultimately confessed, admitting she ambushed Cargill. She revealed her resentment, explaining that she felt overshadowed by Belair’s success while believing that Cargill had unfairly benefited from it. Naomi also admitted to feeling abandoned but chose to remain silent out of respect for both women’s accomplishments.

Belair, visibly emotional, told Naomi she was done with her for good, calling her an “ungrateful b*tch” before storming off. Naomi repeatedly called after Bianca, professing her love for her former ally.

Moments later, Jade Cargill made her presence felt, storming to the ring and attacking Naomi. She delivered her devastating finisher, Jaded, leaving Naomi laid out as she stood tall to end the segment.


