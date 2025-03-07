Tony Khan Reclaims Stronger Creative Control Over AEW in 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tony Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to having stronger creative control over AEW, stating that he has returned to his 2020 approach in managing the company's direction. Speaking during the media call for AEW Revolution, Khan emphasized that he has taken a more hands-on role in shaping the product creatively.

"I have really pushed back on a lot of stuff in recent months, where a large percentage of what you’re seeing is being handed in by me," Khan stated. "That is the exact same thing that I did five years ago and it worked really, really damn well. And I realized that’s probably what I should do going into this Revolution."

Khan also acknowledged the balance between collaboration and maintaining a firm vision for AEW, admitting that there have been times when he was too open to input. "Most of AEW’s about collaboration and that’s really one of the things that makes AEW stand out. There’s been times where I’ve been too collaborative and just need to push back. And I think in this past couple months, … you saw that."