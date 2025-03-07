GCW is coming to Coney Island on July 19th

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Coney Island, New York, this summer. The promotion officially announced on Thursday that it will host its first-ever event at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on July 19.

The full statement reads:

"Breaking

GCW comes to CONEY ISLAND and the home of The Brooklyn Cyclones this Summer!

Additional info coming soon…

GCW at Coney Island

Saturday, July 19 – 7PM

Maimonides Park

Brooklyn, NY

Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+"