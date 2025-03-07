WWE Superstar Natalya on NWA Appearance: “It’s Everything I’m About”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Natalya is set to make an appearance at the NWA Crockett Cup, expressing her admiration for what the company stands for and the direction Billy Corgan is taking professional wrestling. The WWE star was officially announced for the May 17th NWA event, and she shared her thoughts on the opportunity during an interview with Busted Open Radio.

"Billy and NWA, they represent tradition," Natalya said (per Fightful). "And it’s funny, I’d gone to one of Billy’s shows about a year ago, and I was backstage, and I was just so impressed because there’s a different vibe in their locker room, it’s very close-knit, and I think that Billy is all about tradition, he’s all about respect, and he’s all about the art. If Billy Corgan is about anything, it’s about the art, and that’s very much what I represent. That’s why I have my own ring and I love training there, I love training people there. I love doing what my grandfather did in the original Dungeon."

Natalya further emphasized how much she values hard work and tradition, aligning perfectly with what NWA represents.

"I’m all about tradition, too, but I’m also about work ethic. I don’t believe in phoning it in, I don’t believe in coasting. NWA represents everything that I’m about, and it’s just gonna be such a special show for me to be a part of, especially since it’s for Billy because I think he’s amazing and I love what he’s doing for wrestling."

In addition to her upcoming NWA Crockett Cup appearance, Natalya is also scheduled to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th.