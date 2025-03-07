WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

CM Punk Attributes WWE Cultural Shift to Enhanced On-Screen Product

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

CM Punk Attributes WWE Cultural Shift to Enhanced On-Screen Product

CM Punk believes that changes in WWE's backstage culture have positively impacted the on-screen product. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Punk noted that a friendlier environment has made everyone, including himself, feel less guarded.

He stated, "I just think you know the company has done, like, a complete 180, you know? Like, the culture backstage is completely different now and it seems like people are less likely to walk on eggshells and a lot of people are just friendlier and enjoying themselves, you know?" Punk added, "I don’t feel like my guard needs to be up all the time; it’s different and I am enjoying it and I think that comes across on the screen, you know?" Recently, Punk participated in the men’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber, which John Cena won before turning heel on Cody Rhodes.

Rob Van Dam Discusses Unwanted Fan Advice on His Podcast

In a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Rob Van Dam opened up about the unsolicited advice he receives from fans and h [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 07, 2025 05:48PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π