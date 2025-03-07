CM Punk Attributes WWE Cultural Shift to Enhanced On-Screen Product

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk believes that changes in WWE's backstage culture have positively impacted the on-screen product. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Punk noted that a friendlier environment has made everyone, including himself, feel less guarded.

He stated, "I just think you know the company has done, like, a complete 180, you know? Like, the culture backstage is completely different now and it seems like people are less likely to walk on eggshells and a lot of people are just friendlier and enjoying themselves, you know?" Punk added, "I don’t feel like my guard needs to be up all the time; it’s different and I am enjoying it and I think that comes across on the screen, you know?" Recently, Punk participated in the men’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber, which John Cena won before turning heel on Cody Rhodes.