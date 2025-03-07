Rob Van Dam Discusses Unwanted Fan Advice on His Podcast

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Rob Van Dam opened up about the unsolicited advice he receives from fans and his thoughts on wrestling.

On fans trying to change him, he said: “When you’re famous, it probably doesn’t surprise you that a lot of people fantasize about being you. And they like to think about what they would do different, what they would do to make you better. Which really would only be a lesser you and more of a version of them, but they don’t think about that. So obviously, I’ve had a lot of people my whole wrestling career trying to change me, trying to give me unwanted advice on how I should change to be more like other wrestlers, instead of standing out the way that I did. And you know, my career is pretty much been vindicated, and a lot of people admit that they’re glad I didn’t listen to them. And that’s all cool. But even like, back in like third grade when it’s kids telling you, ‘Hey, that shirt doesn’t go with the — or those shoes aren’t cool, man. What are you doing wearing those?’ It’s part of life that is annoying, where people want to give you unwanted advice.”

On the type of wrestling he enjoys, he shared: “Sometimes I like to revisit the past, you know? Like watch say, the Ultimate Warrior and revisit discovering him and the emotions that he brought out. I guess there’s no one really specific. I mean, if it’s like a really interesting matchup, it’ll be interesting to see what they do.”