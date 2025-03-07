WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Rob Van Dam Discusses Unwanted Fan Advice on His Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

Rob Van Dam Discusses Unwanted Fan Advice on His Podcast

In a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Rob Van Dam opened up about the unsolicited advice he receives from fans and his thoughts on wrestling.

On fans trying to change him, he said: “When you’re famous, it probably doesn’t surprise you that a lot of people fantasize about being you. And they like to think about what they would do different, what they would do to make you better. Which really would only be a lesser you and more of a version of them, but they don’t think about that. So obviously, I’ve had a lot of people my whole wrestling career trying to change me, trying to give me unwanted advice on how I should change to be more like other wrestlers, instead of standing out the way that I did. And you know, my career is pretty much been vindicated, and a lot of people admit that they’re glad I didn’t listen to them. And that’s all cool. But even like, back in like third grade when it’s kids telling you, ‘Hey, that shirt doesn’t go with the — or those shoes aren’t cool, man. What are you doing wearing those?’ It’s part of life that is annoying, where people want to give you unwanted advice.”

On the type of wrestling he enjoys, he shared: “Sometimes I like to revisit the past, you know? Like watch say, the Ultimate Warrior and revisit discovering him and the emotions that he brought out. I guess there’s no one really specific. I mean, if it’s like a really interesting matchup, it’ll be interesting to see what they do.”


Tags: #wwe #rob van dam #rvd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π