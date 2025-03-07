Adam Copeland Reflects on Initial Confusion Over AEW Death Riders Storyline

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Adam Copeland recently spoke with Jon Alba about his upcoming match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution and shared his initial confusion regarding the Death Riders storyline. He admitted, "Well, for me, it was just confusing at first. Like, I did not fully understand what was happening." This sentiment echoes the feelings of many fans who have criticized the storyline for its lack of clarity and depth.

Copeland elaborated on his approach to the narrative, emphasizing his desire to add layers and craft a compelling story. He stated, "Anything I am involved in, I try to at least add some layers to it." He also highlighted the importance of creating key moments that can be featured in promotional packages, ensuring that even viewers who are not caught up can understand and anticipate the match. He explained, "You got to build in beats for that package to sum everything up, so if you watch that two minutes right before the match, you are caught up."

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This event will mark AEW's first time hosting at this venue, as previous Los Angeles events were held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.