Main Event Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on USA Network

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

New matches and segments have been added to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Previously announced for the show was a Street Fight between Michin and United States Champion Chelsea Green, as well as appearances from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill.

Now, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed two more high-profile matches. Braun Strowman will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa, while Jimmy Uso will face Drew McIntyre. Additionally, LA Knight will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship in the main event.

Tonight’s SmackDown is shaping up to be a must-see event with these explosive additions.

