Jade Cargill’s Alleged Backstage Altercation with Shayna Baszler Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that months ago, Jade Cargill had an altercation with Shayna Baszler before Cargill was written off television.

The WON states that 'half a dozen people' confirmed the incident, though specific details were sparse. Allegedly, multiple issues contributed to the conflict, as Cargill had a contentious presence in the RAW women’s division. Baszler attempted to confront her, but management intervened to diffuse the situation. This occurred around the time matches featuring Baszler and Zoey Stark against Cargill and Bianca Belair were being held. One female roster member indicated that the tension surrounding Cargill in the Smackdown women's roster is more pronounced than that in RAW.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #shayna baszler #jade cargill

