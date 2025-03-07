WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lex Luger Inducted into 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

WWE has announced that Lex Luger will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Cody Rhodes revealed the news to Luger ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. You can see the video of Cody surprising Luger below.

Lex Luger is a former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, five-time WCW United States Champion, two-time WCW World Television Champion, and three-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He is the second WCW Triple Crown Champion and the third WCW Grand Slam winner. Luger also won the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup in 1988, co-won the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble, and earned multiple titles throughout his career in the NWA and WWA.

He will join Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters – Earthquake and Typhoon, and Triple H as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Updates will follow regarding the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class. 


