The Undertaker to Appear at Fanatics Fest in NYC

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will make an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City from June 20 to June 22, 2025. This coincides with the launch of the A&E produced WWE LFG reality show, premiering on February 16, 2025.

As revealed in a sizzle reel, The Undertaker, who last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020, has embraced his retirement but remains active in WWE events. He recently participated in WrestleMania 40 in 2024 and announced his attendance at NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025.

With WWE LFG confirmed for a second season, The Undertaker is open to continuing as a coach, especially with his wife, Michelle McCool, joining the team to replace Mickie James. There have been no indications that The Undertaker sought James' removal.

Don't miss the chance to join The Undertaker at @fanaticsfest. Link in bio to purchase tickets.