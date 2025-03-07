WWE Unveils Memorial Day Weekend Events in Tampa, FL

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

WWE is set for a Memorial Day weekend takeover in Tampa, featuring four events from May 24-27 at the Yuengling Center. The lineup includes Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, RAW, and NXT, with John Cena headlining the Saturday event.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24

Battleground on May 25

Monday Night Raw on May 26

NXT on May 27

This marks Cena’s first appearance in Tampa since December 2022. Ticket packages go on sale March 14, with presale starting March 12.

Fans can also purchase Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes for exclusive experiences. More detailed ticket information will follow.

Tampa has a rich WWE history, hosting significant events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live at 8 PM ET on NBC and on Peacock.