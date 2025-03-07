WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Memorial Day Weekend Events in Tampa, FL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2025

WWE is set for a Memorial Day weekend takeover in Tampa, featuring four events from May 24-27 at the Yuengling Center. The lineup includes Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, RAW, and NXT, with John Cena headlining the Saturday event.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24
  • Battleground on May 25
  • Monday Night Raw on May 26
  • NXT on May 27

This marks Cena’s first appearance in Tampa since December 2022. Ticket packages go on sale March 14, with presale starting March 12.

Fans can also purchase Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes for exclusive experiences. More detailed ticket information will follow.

Tampa has a rich WWE history, hosting significant events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live at 8 PM ET on NBC and on Peacock.


Tags: #wwe

