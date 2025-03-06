John Cena Sr. Reacts to His Son's Betrayal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel against Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The dramatic moment saw Cena "sell his soul" to The Rock, marking a major shift in his character after years as WWE’s top babyface.

Following the event, Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge reached out to John Cena's father, John Cena Sr., to get his thoughts on the shocking turn of events. However, Cena Sr. was clearly frustrated with the overwhelming response from media and fans.

“I’m tired of guys like you, I’m tired of the other phone calls that I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him. I am so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening. A reporter is a reporter. Listen Bill Apter, ‘friend,’ enough is enough. Thanks! I won’t say what Cody Rhodes said to you, but what I will say is have a nice day and thanks for nothing.”