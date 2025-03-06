WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Battleground to Tampa in May

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 06, 2025

WWE Bringing Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT Battleground to Tampa in May

WWE is set to make a return to Tampa, Florida, with its upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC, and the company is reportedly planning an NXT Premium Live Event (PLE) to follow.

Under its agreement with NBCUniversal, WWE holds four Saturday Night’s Main Event specials annually. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the next edition is scheduled for May 24 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Additionally, WWE is expected to hold the NXT Battleground PLE the following night in the same city. WrestleVotes shared further details, stating:

“The other nugget that we’ve learned over the course of the week for you guys is we are told through sources that the location for next Saturday Night’s Main Event has been confirmed, with the selection being Tampa, Florida, and the Amalie Arena, with the date of that show being May 24. In addition, we can break the news that the night following Saturday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, May 25, NXT will present the Battleground PLE also from Tampa, Florida, with rumors that Monday Night Raw on the 26th will take place in Tampa as well.”

This suggests WWE could be setting up a three-night run in Tampa, with Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground, and a possible episode of Monday Night Raw all taking place in the same location.

#wwe #saturday nights main event #snme #nbc #tampa #florida

