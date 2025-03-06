Legendary Tag Team The Natural Disasters Reportedly Set for 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The legendary tag team The Natural Disasters—comprising Earthquake and Typhoon—are reportedly set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The duo, known for their immense size and powerhouse wrestling style in the early 1990s, famously feuded with teams like the Legion of Doom and went on to capture the WWF Tag Team Championship during their run. Initially rivals, Earthquake and Typhoon formed their dominant alliance after a shift in allegiance, cementing themselves as one of the most memorable big-man teams of the era.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class is shaping up to be significant, with Triple H headlining the ceremony and Michelle McCool also set for induction. WWE has yet to officially confirm the date and location for the event.