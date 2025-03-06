WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Legendary Tag Team The Natural Disasters Reportedly Set for 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 06, 2025

The legendary tag team The Natural Disasters—comprising Earthquake and Typhoon—are reportedly set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The duo, known for their immense size and powerhouse wrestling style in the early 1990s, famously feuded with teams like the Legion of Doom and went on to capture the WWF Tag Team Championship during their run. Initially rivals, Earthquake and Typhoon formed their dominant alliance after a shift in allegiance, cementing themselves as one of the most memorable big-man teams of the era.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class is shaping up to be significant, with Triple H headlining the ceremony and Michelle McCool also set for induction. WWE has yet to officially confirm the date and location for the event.

#wwe #the natural disasters #earthquake #john tenta #typhoon #fred ottman #hall of fame #wwe hof

