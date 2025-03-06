TNA Reveals Mystery Partners for Sacrifice 10-Man Tag Team Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA has officially unveiled the final two competitors for the highly anticipated 10-man tag team match set to take place at next Friday’s Sacrifice event.

Previously announced participants included TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Elijah, who were slated to team up with two mystery partners against Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC. Now, it has been confirmed that Leon Slater and former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will complete the lineup, joining Hendry’s team.

Nemeth has been absent from TNA programming due to a storyline suspension, with his impending return already generating significant buzz. It has now been confirmed that his comeback will take place within the high-stakes 10-man tag match.

TNA Sacrifice will stream live on TNA+ on Friday, March 14, from El Paso, Texas. Below is the updated lineup for the event:

⚡TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

⚡10-Man Tag Team Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Epico Colon & Primo Colon

⚡Ladder Match for the TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

⚡Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

⚡Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

⚡Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

⚡Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner