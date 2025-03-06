Steve Austin Addresses WWE WrestleMania 40 Rumors Amid John Cena’s Heel Turn

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he aligned himself with The Rock and launched a brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, has sparked major discussion in the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has now weighed in on the moment, offering his perspective on Cena’s long-awaited turn.

Speaking with The Schmo, Austin praised Cena’s decision and acknowledged the impact it could have heading into WrestleMania 40. “Hey, that happened. Sooner or later. Finally, it happened,” Austin said. “So it’ll be interesting to see whether the people accept him as a heel, or has he turned himself more babyface? I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. But nonetheless, they’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania. And that’s what they do every single year. And this year, it’s here in Las Vegas, so it’s gonna be pretty damn awesome.”

Austin also addressed speculation about whether he might get involved in Rhodes’ WrestleMania feud. Despite being located just hours away from the event, he revealed that WWE has yet to reach out to him for an appearance. “Hey, I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything could happen. But I’m here to run the Mint 400, and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania. I’m looking to the Mint 400. I got a brand new left knee, trying here—this is my first race back. So I’m gonna go out there and kick ass and see if I can do as well as I can.”

While Austin remains focused on his off-ring pursuits, the road to WrestleMania continues to heat up with Cena’s stunning character shift and the uncertainty surrounding Cody Rhodes’ path to the biggest event of the year.