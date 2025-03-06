AEW Collision SPOILERS (March 8, 2025)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 06, 2025

AEW taped this Saturday’s episode of Collision on Wednesday night at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. The show is set to air on TNT, and below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

⚡The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook) secured a victory over Starboy Charlie, Titus Alexander, and Jack Banning in six-man tag team action.

⚡The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) picked up a win against Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in tag team competition.

⚡AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) observed the match from the aisle, potentially scouting future opponents.

⚡Harley Cameron emerged victorious against Tatevik in singles action.

⚡Hologram scored a win over Dralistico in their matchup.

⚡Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb, with Mercedes Moné providing commentary at ringside. After the match, Watanabe made a statement by landing a meteora and a high kick on Moné.

⚡The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) secured a victory over The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) in tag team competition.

AEW Collision airs this Saturday on TNT.