CM Punk’s WWE Schedule Adjusted

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2025

CM Punk's WWE schedule has seen a notable update, particularly concerning the upcoming European tour.

While Punk was never officially announced for the tour, he had been advertised for the WWE RAW taping in Glasgow on March 24 and the London taping on March 31. However, he remains scheduled for several European appearances, including the March 17 WWE RAW taping in Brussels, Belgium, and the SmackDown tapings in Bologna, Italy, on March 21 and London on March 28. Additionally, he is expected to compete at multiple house shows throughout the tour.

Punk has been embroiled in an ongoing feud with Seth Rollins, with their rivalry set to escalate in a Steel Cage match at WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden on March 10.

— Ben Kerin Mar 05, 2025 04:55AM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

