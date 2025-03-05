WWE Raw Ranks #8 on Netflix’s Global Top 10, SmackDown Maintains Strong Viewership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The February 24, 2025, episode of WWE Raw secured the #8 spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 shows list, pulling in 2.6 million views and accumulating 5.5 million hours viewed. This marks a slight decline from the previous week's numbers, which saw 2.8 million views with the same total hours viewed. Despite the dip, Raw remained a global success, ranking in the Top 10 in seven countries: Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Panama, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, which served as the final episode before Elimination Chamber, remained steady in viewership. The show averaged 1.731 million viewers with a 0.52 rating, nearly identical to the previous week’s 1.736 million viewers and 0.51 rating. While the audience slightly decreased, it still represents one of the strongest numbers since last September, second only to the prior week’s episode featuring The Rock’s return.

SmackDown once again topped the nightly cable charts, narrowly beating an NBA game in ratings (0.52 vs. 0.51), though the basketball broadcast edged out SmackDown in overall viewership.