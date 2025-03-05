Hulk Hogan Reacts to John Cena’s Shocking WWE Heel Turn

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Hogan praised the execution of Cena’s transformation, calling it one of the most impactful turns in years.

"Well, we definitely can see Cena now, can’t we? We know who he is now. He’s not signing autographs or doing what he’s been doing. That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too – he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that."

Hogan also acknowledged the long-term potential of Cena’s new persona, especially with The Rock being part of the storyline.

"It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. I don’t know his schedule or how many days he’ll work, but he definitely has everyone’s attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget."

Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, with many fans speculating about what this means for his future. With The Rock in the mix and WrestleMania on the horizon, the storyline is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated in recent history.