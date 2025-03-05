WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Hulk Hogan Reacts to John Cena’s Shocking WWE Heel Turn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2025

Hulk Hogan Reacts to John Cena’s Shocking WWE Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Hogan praised the execution of Cena’s transformation, calling it one of the most impactful turns in years.

"Well, we definitely can see Cena now, can’t we? We know who he is now. He’s not signing autographs or doing what he’s been doing. That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too – he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that."

Hogan also acknowledged the long-term potential of Cena’s new persona, especially with The Rock being part of the storyline.

"It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. I don’t know his schedule or how many days he’ll work, but he definitely has everyone’s attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget."

Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, with many fans speculating about what this means for his future. With The Rock in the mix and WrestleMania on the horizon, the storyline is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated in recent history.

Nick Khan and Dana White to Lead New Boxing Promotion Under TKO Banner

The following press release was issued today: NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HE Turki Alalshikh, together [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 05, 2025 03:12PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #hulk hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π