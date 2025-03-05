AEW and Prime Video Strike Multi-Year Deal for Pay-Per-View Distribution

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW issued the following press release:

All Elite Wrestling and Prime Video Announce New Pay-Per-View Distribution Agreement

AEW Pay-Per-View Events to be Available for Purchase on Prime Video for Fans Across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom

Begins This Sunday, March 9 with AEW Revolution from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

March 5, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling and Prime Video today announced a multi-year agreement to offer AEW pay-per-view events for purchase to fans across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9. Live coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The deal represents a significant evolution in the distribution of AEW’s content, making AEW’s cutting-edge pay-per-view events more accessible than ever to fans through Prime Video. This includes all AEW tentpole events, including Revolution, Dynasty, Double or Nothing, All In, Forbidden Door, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End. “We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to bring all AEW pay-per-view events to their incredible service, marking a major milestone in the continued expansion of AEW’s global reach,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW pay-per-view events are consistently the most exciting professional wrestling events in the world, and fans will now be able to experience that firsthand through Prime Video beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9.”

These AEW pay-per-view events join Prime Video’s selection of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NBA, NHL, UEFA Champions League at no added cost on Prime, add-on subscriptions such as FanDuel Sports Network, Max, AppleTV+ and discovery+, as well as a growing portfolio of PPV events, including Premier Boxing Champions.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including the NBA; Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, and Overtime Elite in the United States; Premier Boxing Champions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey and PWHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom & Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden and Denmark; New Zealand Cricket in India; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasil football, Serie A football and the NBA in Brazil; boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan; and Chivas in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as FanDuel Sports Network, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.