TNA Star Working Without a Contract Amidst Uncertain Future

TNA is currently working with one of its talents who is not officially under contract with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Steph De Lander, despite her recent return to TNA television and her “divorce settlement” Digital Media Championship victory over PCO, is not under a valid contract with the company. This contradicts earlier reports from late 2024 that suggested her contract was nearing its expiration.

Further complicating matters, De Lander has been out of action since late May due to an injury, and there is no confirmed update on her clearance status. In addition to her work with TNA, she has also competed for GCW.

De Lander previously wrestled in WWE NXT under the name Persia Pirotta, where she formed a tag team with Indi Hartwell. We extend our best wishes for her recovery.