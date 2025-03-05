WWE Legends Unite: 'WWE LFG' Coaches Set for NXT Roadblock Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced that the coaches from the new reality series "WWE LFG"—The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T—will be present at the upcoming NXT Roadblock event on March 11, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Booker T, already serving as an NXT commentator, will be joined by his fellow coaches for this special appearance.

The event's lineup has been updated to include a match between Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace. This bout was set up during the latest NXT episode, where Perez attacked Grace backstage following Grace's victory over Perez's ally, Cora Jade, which ended via referee stoppage due to an injury scare. Jade later assured fans on social media that she was "all good."

The current card for the March 11 NXT Roadblock event is as follows:

⚡NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose

⚡Winner Takes All Double Title Match: NXT Women's Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer

⚡TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

⚡Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans

⚡Singles Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace

⚡Special Appearance: WWE LFG coaches The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley

NXT Roadblock will air live on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on The CW in the United States and internationally on Netflix.