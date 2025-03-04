WWE NXT Results - March 4, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT - Tony D’Angelo defends the NXT North American Championship against Shawn Spears, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven return to NXT to battle Sol Ruca and Zaria, Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker throw down one-on-one and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Shawn Spears and his family are shown arriving, as well, we see The D'Angelo Family arriving. The Hardy Boyz are also shown walking in the parking lot.

Match 1: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven -vs- Zaria & Sol Ruca



Ruca and Green start the bout and Green slaps Ruca off the bat. Ruca dodges kicks and slaps Green and hits an X-Factor and covers for a near fall. Niven is now tagged in as is Zaria. Niven pats Zaria on the head and they both try to showcase their strength by trying to lift each other. Niven and Zaria both knock each other down and Ruca is tagged in, Green is tagged in as well. Ruca gets Green down on the mat with a kick and covers for two. Green slams down Ruca and tags in Niven. Zaria is tagged in as well who kicks down Niven. Ruca is tagged in and she splashes Niven and covers for a near fall. Zaria and Green fight outside the ring - Ruca hits a suicide dive onto Green and Niven comes out and hits a cannonball from the apron onto Zaria and Ruca and we go to commercial.

Back from break and Green is pounding away on Ruca. Green is making sure Ruca doesn't tag out and tags in Niven. Niven is clocked on the side of her head by a kick but Niven tries to get Ruca in a suplex but is kicked again. Green knocks Zaria off the apron so Ruca can't tag. Niven slams into Ruca in the corner and tags in Green. Ruca hits a high cross body on both Green and Niven and she tags Zaria. Zaria takes out both Green and Niven and spears Niven who rolls out of the ring. Zaria then spears Green and covers for two as Green gets her leg on the ropes. Zaria is double teamed by Green and Niven and Green covers for a near fall. Ruca is tagged in and Green is double teamed and covered until Niven breaks it up. Zaria slams Niven onto Green and Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher on Green for the win.

Winners: Zaria & Sol Ruca

Jordynne Grace is talking to Ava backstage. Cora Jade comes in and lets Grace know that she has a TNA match for the title and that she'll win it.

Trick Williams is yelling at Ava regarding Eddy Thrope. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon interrupt Williams and Williams says to go talk to Andre Chase. Dixon gets in Williams' face and he wants Dixon tonight.

Match 2: Jaida Parker -vs- Kelani Jordan



The bell rings and the women lock up. Jordan is slammed in the corner and Parker hits some shoulder checks to Jordan. Jordan gets a drop kick on Parker and then slams her into the corner like Parker did to Jordan earlier. Jordan hits a standing moonsault and covers for two. Jordan works on Parker's arm and rolls her up for a two count. Parker takes down Jordan with an elbow and Jordan flies back with a clothesline taking down Parker. Parker now punches Jordan and gets her on the apron. Jordan stomps on Parker's back sending her out of the ring and hits an Asai Moonsault to the outside and sends Parker back in the ring, splashes her and covers for a near fall. Parker takes down Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Jordan kicks Parker and climbs the ropes. Parker slugs her up top and climbs the ropes and slams Jordan's back onto the turnbuckle and we get a commercial.

Back on NXT, Parker botches a Falcon Arrow and covers Jordan for two. Parker punches Jordan in the spine and slaps her into a submission. Jordan counters and hits leg sweep slam sort of move. Jordan is thrown outside the ring and Parker throws her back in the ring, Jordan catches her on the ropes and hits a leg drop and covers for two. Parker and Jordan punch each other out and Jordan takes down Parker with some elbows and splash. Jordan kicks Parker and uses her leg to slams down Parker and covers for two. Parker is rolled up and Parker kicks out. Jordan runs into a pop up Samoan Drop and covers for a near fall. Jordan tries for a cross faced chicken wing but Parker lays her on the middle ropes and climbs to the top rope and Jordan kicks her. Jordan climbs the turnbuckles and hits a Spanish Fly on Parker and Parker rolls out of the ring. Parker tries to smoke Jordan against the steels steps but misses. Jordan sends Parker in the ring and both women are on the corner turnbuckle again. Jordan misses a 450 Splash and Parker hits the HipNotit for the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Kelly Kincaid is backstage with The D'Angelo Family and asks The Don about Izzi Dame. He says he's been taught not to talk bad about women. She asks about his back and how it's doing. The Don says he's here and there is only one family of NXT... The D'Angelo Family.

Tha Hardy Boyz are shown walking backstage.

We see Oba Femi at a press conference. He talks about facing Moose and representing NXT on TNA and how he cannot lose.

The Hardy Boyz make their way to the ring. Jeff gets on the mic first and says the last few weeks seem surreal but it feels great to be on NXT and back home in the WWE. Matt says they can feel the love and talks about beat NQCC last weekend. Matt says they've been everywhere but the passion in NXT is off the charts and NXT has something special. They talk about taking on Fraxiom at Road Block and this calls out Hank & Tank. Tank apologizes for interrupting and says they're out here to say thank you and for showing everyone what being a tag team is supposed to be. Hank asks about what they can do to get to the next level. Matt tells them they're young and strong and hungry but sometimes you have to take things to the extreme to make it. Jeff says taking things to the extreme is going out of their comfort zone. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura come out. They tell Hank & Tank that they're waste of space and to stop playing the damsel in distress because The Hardyz won't give them a title shot and that they're taking it. Hank and Tank suicide dive onto Briggs and Inamura and they fight to the backstage. Fraxiom is now in the ring and Axiom tells them in seven days the greatest tag team of today takes on the greatest tag team of all time. They say they'll bring their best and how everyone will find out who is the best.

Match 3: Jordynne Grace -vs- Cora Jade



We get the bell, and Grace gets Jade on the mat with some hip tosses and headlocks. Jade powers out and tries for a roll up but Grace slams Jade against the ring post. Grace takes down Jade with shoulder checks and hits a spinning flapjack and covers for a two count. Grace clubs Jade in the middle of the ring - Jade runs into a back slam and Grace collides with Jade in the corner. Jade takes down Grace by using her hair throwing her into the turnbuckle. Jade covers for a one count. Jade slams Grace's face into the mat and Grace then chops Jade. Jade trips up Grace and misses a rope assisted stomp. Jade knees Grace on the ropes and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, the medical team is talking to Jade in the corner as Grace waits to hear if Jade can continue the match. We are told Jade is unable to compete and the match is given to Grace.

Winner by referee's decision: Jordynne Grace

We get a split screen interview with Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page. Page says it took him almost 20yrs to get to where he is and Evans is like 20 years old. Page says he became unhinged due to jealousy but he would break Evans' jaw again if he could. And since there are no rules at Road Block he will do just that. Evans says he was sidelined for three months and he won't let people like Page hold him down like that again. They both start arguing with each other.

Match 4: Kale Dixon w/Uriah Connors -vs- Trick Williams



The bell rings and Williams fires at Dixon with the Trick Shot and punches and knocks out Dixon.

Winner by referee stoppage: Trick Williams

After the match, Williams calls out Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe talks to Williams from the balcony and tells Williams he's no longer the guy and that Thorpe is the man. Thorpe suggests in two weeks they battle in Underground. Williams agrees.

Backstage, Roxanne Perez lays out Jordynne Grace with a chair and welcomes her to NXT.

We see Moose at a press conference talking about his match against Oba Femi. Moose says he will leave Road Block with two titles because he will be the face of this franchise. Ava joins the press conference and says Roxanne Perez will take on Jordynne Grace. Fatal Influence comes by and Fallon Henley asks for her rematch and Ava walks off.

Ricky Saints walks backstage and Ridge Holland walks up to him and says Saints doesn't impress him and tells him that he shouldn't be here. Saints tells him to get used to seeing him here and walks by Shawn Spears and his family. Spears tells Saints the revolution will be televised once he wins his match. The D'Angelo Family is also shown walking to the main event.

Match 5 - NXT North American Championship Match: Shawn Spears w/The Family (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, & Brooks Jensen) -vs- Tony D'Angelo w/The D'Angelo Family (Adriana Rizzo, Luca Crusafino, & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo)



We get the bell and D'Angelo starts with punches to Spears. Spears takes down D'Angelo with a Lou Thesz Press but D'Angelo fights back and gets Spears on the mat. D'Angelo sits Spears on the top turnbuckle and punches him out on the turnbuckle. Spears knees D'Angelo and then kicks him in the face. D'Angelo comes back with a punch and covers for a one count. D'Angelo punches Spears in the corner and sits him back on the top rope and punches him again. D'Angelo hits a superplex and covers for a near fall and we get a commercial.

Back to the action, D'Angelo sends Spears to the outside and joins him out by the announce table. Spears is slammed into the apron and sent back in the ring. D'Angelo walks into a superkick by Spears and Spears covers for a near fall. Spears stomps on D'Angelo in the middle of the ring and then trash talks the D'Angelo Family. Spears continues to assault D'Angelo in the middle of the ring and applies a camel clutch on D'Angelo. D'Angelo powers out of the move and elbows Spears and Spears counters with a back breaker on D'Angelo. D'Angelo and Spears both hold each other's jaws and then start trading punches. Spears is taken down with punches and a belly to belly suplex. D'Angelo spears Spears and covers for a near fall. Spears rolls out of the ring, D'Angelo heads out too and gets shoved into the ring apron and Spears throws him back in the ring. Spears comes off the top rope and jumps into a right hand. Spears throws D'Angelo into a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. D'Angelo breaks out of the Sharpshooter and hits a Fuhgedabouit but Dame puts Spears legs on the ropes. Rizzo attacks Dame and The Family and The D'Angelo Family fight and Stacks accidentally hits D'Angelo and Spears hits the C4 and covers and D'Angelo kicks out. Spears tries for the C4 again but D'Angelo counters and goes for a spinebuster but D'Angelo's back gives out and Spears covers for the win.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears and his Family stand in the ring after the match as Spears holds up the title. We get the card for Road Block so far as The Family celebrates in the ring as the show goes off the air.