AEW Collision Ratings for February 28, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision's Saturday night episode attracted 280,000 viewers, achieving a 0.06 rating in the critical 18-49 demographic. These figures represent a 50% decrease in viewership and a 33.5% drop in the demo rating compared to last week's 0.12 and 421,000 viewers. The show aired concurrently with WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. So far in 2025, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 340,000 viewers.

The viewership figures for AEW Collision reflect only TNT broadcasts and do not account for streaming numbers on Max. The most recent episode garnered an average of 421,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating. A more relevant comparison is the February 1 episode, which aired against the Royal Rumble and drew 197,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating. One year earlier, the March 2, 2024, edition of AEW Collision—serving as the go-home show for Revolution—averaged 455,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.





