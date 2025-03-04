Lilian Garcia Takes on Ring Announcing Duties for WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

​Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia made a notable appearance on the March 4, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, marking her involvement across all three WWE brands. Garcia, who initially returned to WWE in October 2024 to replace Samantha Irvin, transitioned to the SmackDown brand in January 2025. Her recent role on NXT has sparked discussions about her future assignments within WWE.

Garcia first joined the company in 1999, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in professional wrestling. Garcia made history as the first female ring announcer for WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, a position she held for over a decade. Beyond her announcing duties, she has showcased her vocal talents as a singer, performing the national anthem at numerous WWE events. After stepping away from full-time announcing, Garcia pursued a successful music career and launched her own podcast, Chasing Glory.