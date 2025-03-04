Jeff Jarrett Joins Advisory Board of Revived Video Game Publisher Acclaim

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has joined the advisory board of the revived video game publisher Acclaim. Known for its iconic wrestling games in the 1980s and 90s, Acclaim produced titles for WWE from 1989 to 1999, and later worked with ECW until its dissolution in 2010. The company is now returning as an indie developer, focusing on smaller titles and reviving classics.

In a press release announcing his new role, Jarrett expressed his excitement: “For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s. From my early involvement with the publisher’s hit 16-bit WWF titles to my experience helping shape the TNA Wrestling series, which spawned the first video game wrestler to become a full-time roster member in the Squared Circle, I’ve seen firsthand the type of impact great games can have on players and fans.” “Resurrecting Acclaim is an opportunity to impart the same degree of passion and love to a new generation, and I’m excited to be involved.”

The last wrestling game published by Acclaim was Showdown: Legends of Wrestling for PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2005.