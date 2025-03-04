WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Former WCW & WWE Star "Johnny B. Badd" Marc Mero Releases Autobiography

Posted By: James Walsh on Mar 04, 2025

Former WCW & WWE Star "Johnny B. Badd" Marc Mero Releases Autobiography

Former WCW TV Champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion "Wildman" Marc Mero, perhaps best known as Johnny B. Badd, has released his autobiography which is available immediately via Amazon.com. 

Marc Mero has become a motivational speaker since leaving pro wrestling but he has finally put pen to paper and put out his story in book form. The legendary WCW wrestler who is as pretty as a picture and looks just like Little Richard (a reference to his WCW Slam Jam theme song) delves into his life as a champion boxer, wrestler, and beyond. Mero was also famously married with "Sable" Rena Mero and was responsible for her joining the WWE in the late 1990's. 

Mero posted a video talking about the new book which you can watch below:

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #wwe #marc mero #wcw #johnny b badd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π