"Nasty Boy" Brian Knobbs Hospitalized - Fundraiser Begun

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion "Nasty Boy" Brian Knobbs has started a fundraising rally following recent health issues. Knobbs is in the hospital right now. But, he also lost nearly everything he had as a result of Hurricane Helene last Fall.

Knobbs, best known as one-half of the legendary tag team The Nasty Boys, had a successful wrestling career spanning multiple promotions. Alongside his tag partner Jerry Sags, Knobbs captured the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1991 by defeating The Hart Foundation at WrestleMania VII. The duo also found success in WCW, where they became three-time WCW World Tag Team Champions, engaging in memorable feuds with teams like Harlem Heat and The Steiner Brothers. After WCW's closure, Knobbs made sporadic wrestling appearances, including in TNA and independent circuits, while remaining a well-respected figure in the industry.

