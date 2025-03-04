Ken Shamrock Questions WWE Hall of Fame Snub, Names Who He Wants to Induct Him

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ken Shamrock remains puzzled about why he has not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but if the opportunity arises, he has a clear choice for who he wants to induct him.

The former MMA fighter made a significant impact during WWE’s Attitude Era, becoming a fan favorite despite departing the company in 1999. Though he has not returned to WWE, Shamrock has been recognized in professional wrestling, having been inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2022.

Speaking with Makthavare.se, Shamrock admitted that while he does not understand why he has yet to receive the honor, he does not dwell on it.

“I have no idea why I’m not in the WWE Hall of Fame, but it’s something that I don’t think about or worry about,” Shamrock said. “I think if it does happen, then great and if it doesn’t then it would be sad, but I won’t hold it against anyone. I’d love it to happen, but it’s not my call.”

Although he is not overly concerned about being inducted, Shamrock has given thought to who he would like to present him if it ever happens. He singled out The Undertaker as someone who supported him during his WWE tenure.

“I think The Undertaker was always someone who supported me. I know he gave me an opportunity to work a match with him. He was an icon, big time. He broke character, actually made a scene when I arm barred him, so I know what he did, that was big. So someone like him, for sure,” Shamrock stated.

Shamrock also acknowledged other potential candidates, including The Rock, who inducted him into the TNA Hall of Fame, as well as Bret Hart and Goldberg. However, he admitted that he has not put much thought into the matter and would need to reflect on his career before making a final decision.

“There’s probably a few others that I would consider, but I haven’t even really thought about it. So I would have to really probably go in and put all those names down. Then go through my career, how things transpired. Then go through theirs, and how we interacted through those times, and try to figure out what would be the best fit,” Shamrock added.

Despite his uncertain Hall of Fame future, Shamrock remains an important figure in WWE’s history, and fans continue to push for his recognition on wrestling’s grandest stage.