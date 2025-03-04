Rhea Ripley Opens Up About WWE Women’s Title Loss

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rhea Ripley’s reign as WWE Women’s World Champion has come to an abrupt end, with IYO SKY now holding the title. The shocking change unfolded after Ripley confronted Bianca Belair, the Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, for supporting SKY from ringside. While preparing to execute a top-rope Riptide, Ripley glanced at Belair once more, giving SKY the opportunity to counter with a hurricanrana. As Ripley lay stunned in the ring, SKY capitalized with an Over The Moonsault to secure the championship.

Following the loss, Ripley expressed her frustration in an exclusive WWE Raw interview with Jackie Redmond.

“How am I feeling? I am pissed off, I am mad, I am furious, I am everything. Every single angry feeling I am feeling. But the thing is, I cannot even be mad at IYO. I cannot fully be mad at Bianca. I am more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball.

“I have been through this crap with Liv Morgan, I have been through all this with Dom [Mysterio],” Ripley continued. “I have been through this with Judgment Day, and I still cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself, and I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball. And I cannot learn that friends are not real. I knew what IYO SKY is capable of, I knew that I had never beaten her before. I knew all these things, and I was still dumb enough to think that I could go out there and take everything on like I am just unstoppable or something.”

Ripley admitted that her emotions got the best of her, particularly after seeing Belair cheer for SKY. Having shared a history with Belair from their days in NXT to gracing the cover of WWE 2K24 together, Ripley believed they shared a bond. She has frequently spoken about Belair as her dream WrestleMania opponent, making the moment even more painful. To Ripley, Belair’s support for SKY was a clear sign that she preferred to face the new champion rather than her at WrestleMania.