Zak Knight's AEW Tenure Concludes Amid Contract Expiration

Zak Knight, also known as Zak Zodiac, has officially departed from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) following the expiration of his contract. Knight, the brother of AEW star Saraya, made his AEW debut in late 2023, initially appearing on Ring of Honor (ROH) programming before transitioning to AEW Rampage. His last in-ring appearance for AEW was in June 2024 during a dark match, and he has not competed in a televised match for AEW or ROH since May 2024. In the interim, Knight has wrestled for various promotions in the United Kingdom, with his most recent match taking place in January 2025.

Knight's departure is part of a series of recent exits from AEW. Notably, Ricky Starks, who had been absent from AEW television since March 2024, was released from the company in February 2025. Additionally, Malakai Black and Miro have also left AEW, with Black's profile being removed from AEW's roster page and Miro reportedly requesting his release in September 2024.

These departures coincide with reports suggesting that more AEW exits are anticipated in the coming month, as the company undergoes roster adjustments. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live indicated that additional departures could occur in March, either through releases or contracts not being renewed, as AEW aims to manage its extensive roster.