WWE Files Trademark for “The Culling” – Is a New Faction on the Way?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A recent WWE trademark filing may have unveiled the name of a new faction within the company.

On March 2, WWE applied to trademark the term “The Culling”, a name that could be linked to a new or upcoming group in the promotion. The filing covers a broad range of entertainment services, specifically related to professional wrestling exhibitions and performances. It also extends to providing wrestling news, fan club services, online newsletters, and community-based content in the sports entertainment industry.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the intended use of the trademark. However, speculation has already begun, particularly within NXT, where multiple groups have yet to receive official names.

One potential connection could be to the faction that made its debut at NXT Vengeance Day in February. This group consists of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars, all of whom have yet to be formally branded under a collective name. Another possibility is the stable led by former AEW star Shawn Spears, which includes Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame. Spears has recently established himself as a key figure in NXT since his return to WWE, and his faction remains without an official title.

Adding to the intrigue, Spears is set to challenge Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship on tonight’s episode of NXT. Should he and his allies play a role in the outcome, it could provide further insight into whether “The Culling” is connected to his group.

As WWE has yet to make an official statement on the trademark filing, fans will have to wait and see if “The Culling” is destined to become the next major faction name in WWE programming.