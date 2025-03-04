New York City Street Fight Set for WWE NXT Roadblock 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A high-stakes stipulation match has been officially added to the lineup for WWE NXT’s Roadblock special.

Bitter rivals Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page will collide in a New York City Street Fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday, March 11. The announcement was made by NXT General Manager Ava in a video shared by WWE this afternoon.

The feud between Evans and Page has been escalating for months. At Vengeance Day last month, Page secured a victory over Evans, but the match carried additional risks for Evans, who had to sign a liability waiver due to a jaw injury and damaged teeth inflicted by Page. Their rivalry dates back to December, when Page brutally attacked Evans by wrapping a steel chair around his neck and stomping on it, leaving him bleeding from the mouth.

The animosity between them only intensified last week on NXT, where Evans and Ricky Saints teamed up to defeat Page and Wes Lee in the night's main event. The contest ended when Evans and Page brawled into the crowd and out of the arena, leaving Saints to pin Lee for the win.

Roadblock will air live on The CW as a special edition of NXT next Tuesday. The current card includes:

Winner-Takes-All Champion vs. Champion Match

NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose

TNA Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

New York City Street Fight

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page