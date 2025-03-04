Natalya Confirmed for NWA Crockett Cup 2025 in Philadelphia

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Natalya has been confirmed for another non-WWE wrestling event.

Just one day after being announced for GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII in April, it has now been revealed that the 25-year wrestling veteran will compete at the NWA Crockett Cup 2025. The event is scheduled to take place on May 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

NWA owner Billy Corgan expressed his excitement about Natalya’s involvement, stating, “We are so pleased and proud that Natalya will be making her NWA debut on May 17 in Philly, and our eternal thanks to WWE for their support on this historic night.”

Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operations Officer, also spoke about the significance of the event, saying, “Philadelphia is an ideal location for the Crockett Cup, recognized as one of the most anticipated and competitive events in the NWA calendar. Following the enthusiastic response to our sold-out anniversary celebration there last August, we aimed to enhance the experience for fans at the 2300 Arena. The inclusion of WWE’s Natalya in this year’s Cup adds a noteworthy element to our return to Philadelphia, and we are excited to see who she will face from the NWA roster.”

Natalya reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in June, though the specific terms and length of the contract have not been disclosed. She has primarily been competing on WWE Main Event and WWE Speed, with her last appearance on Raw taking place in December. Most recently, she secured a victory over Alba Fyre at the February 24 Main Event taping.

The 2025 tournament marks the eighth installment of the Crockett Cup and the fifth since Corgan revived the event in 2019. In addition to Natalya’s appearance, NWA has also made headlines recently with the announcement that NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thomas Latimer will defend his title against Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem later this month.