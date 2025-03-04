MJF Discusses Lucrative AEW Contract and Future Prospects

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MJF is already teasing another bidding war with his next contract.

In a largely in-character interview to promote this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the former AEW World Champion revealed some details of his new contract and future.

While denying he is getting $15 million per year as had been reported somewhere, he said, “The amount of money I get by the time [the contract] is over far surpasses $15 million,” adding that he is making “top guy money” in either AEW or WWE.

He also addressed fans that are “panicked” they might never see him outside of AEW.

“I am 28. Every single top act besides me is in their late-30s, late 40s or early 50s,” he said, adding, “By the time the contract is up, I will be absurdly young and make an absurd amount of money.”

Leading up to 2024, MJF heavily leaned into a “bidding war of 2024” storyline between AEW and WWE, but the angle dissipated over time and was not referenced when he returned from a lengthy absence after his December 2023 World title loss to Samoa Joe. It was reported last year that he had signed a long-term, multi-million dollar deal at some point.

He said he does have “an age that is a definite out, a good age, a solid age” when it comes to being a full-time wrestler. While declining to reveal what that age is, he clarified that it would mean he would not be on weekly television.

“It does not mean I cannot come back to pop a crowd, pop the boys, sell some tickets, sell some merch. That, I do not think, ever goes away if you love this,” he said.

MJF was also asked about John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber and said, “It was an awesome moment.” He added that he gets annoyed when wrestlers from either company say they do not watch what the other is doing or are hesitant to answer, questioning how someone can claim to be a student of the game or the best if they do not.

“If you ask a WWE star ‘Have you been watching AEW?’ and they say no, one of two things is happening. One: they are lying through their f**king teeth or two: they do not care enough about this industry to study what is going on in it,” he said.