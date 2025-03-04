WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week’s WWE Raw Features Steel Cage Match and Exciting Showdowns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 04, 2025

WWE has revealed a thrilling lineup for next week’s Raw, including a steel cage match.

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

John Cena Will Be Reportedly Absence Following WWE Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's proposal to become his corporate champion, asse [...]

