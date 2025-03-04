Linda McMahon Confirmed as US Secretary of Education

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Education after a Senate vote of 51-45, with four Senators absent. Nominated by President Donald Trump in November, McMahon previously served as head of the Small Business Administration until March 2019 and later chaired the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon faced questions regarding a lawsuit from five ex-WWE ring boys against TKO, WWE, Vince McMahon, and her. She did not address her involvement in the lawsuit but promised to “uphold and protect [sexual harassment] investigations to make sure that those students are treated fairly on both sides.”