Potential Shake-Up in Alpha Academy?

Change may be on the horizon for Alpha Academy following the March 3, 2025, episode of WWE Raw. During the show, Otis battled GUNTHER, but it was Jey Uso who intervened to assist Otis after the match, only to be attacked by A-Town Down Under and GUNTHER.

Backstage, Maxxine Dupri expressed her frustrations to Natalya. With Otis and Akira Tozawa preoccupied, Dupri indicated that she needed Natalya's support: “Tonight was awful, disturbing... I think I’m gonna need some help.”

Natalya responded by questioning what set Dupri apart from others seeking help, stating, “Like, there’s been so many women that have been asking for help and then, like, I just dunno.” However, Dupri persisted, vowing her commitment to training: “If you give me a chance, I will prove this to you, blood, sweat and tears.” Natalya noted she needed time to consider Dupri's request before leaving.

Meanwhile, tension continued within A-Town Down Under, with Grayson Waller's ringside interview raising eyebrows.