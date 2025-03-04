Asuka Likely Out for WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Despite earlier discussions for a potential tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 41, Asuka's return is now uncertain. She hasn't competed since May 2024 at WWE Backlash and is expected to be sidelined for “at least a couple more months.”

Recent reports indicate WWE is taking a cautious approach with Asuka's recovery, suggesting she may not be ready in time for WrestleMania. While her injury status remains under wraps, she is reportedly making steady progress.

Asuka last appeared at WWE Backlash, teaming with Kairi Sane to face Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, where they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.