Cody Rhodes Injury Update Following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 04, 2025

Following the Elimination Chamber 2025, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has sustained a legitimate injury. This occurred during a controversial segment where John Cena turned heel by attacking Rhodes alongside The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. The assault left Rhodes battered as the event concluded.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye in the incident. Meltzer stated, “Cody got hurt. I’m pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it. I’ve heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye.”

After the event, WWE released footage detailing the aftermath of the attack on Rhodes. His brother, Dustin Rhodes, has also shared his thoughts on the situation. Additionally, there’s speculation regarding Scott’s potential in-ring debut stemming from the segment.


