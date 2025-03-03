WWE Monday Night Raw Results - March 3, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on RAW - Rhea Ripley puts her Women's World Title on the line against Iyo Sky, Bron Breakker, Bianca Belair, Gunther and CM Punk are at hand for RAW, The Creed Brothers look to take the WWE Tag Team Titles from The War Raiders, Lyra Valkyria defends her Women's Intercontinental Title against Ivy Nile and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair are all shown backstage. We also see Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers warming up in the ring earlier today. A truck pulls up backstage and CM Punk gets out and marches to the ring.

CM Punk gets on the mic and says it looks like his options to get to WrestleMania has been depleted. He then asks who he should call out. He calls out The Final Boss, The Rock, and says The Rock doesn't know what he's dealing with when it comes to CM Punk. He then calls out John Cena and tells Cena that he stole his spot at The Chamber by winning and says he won't be fooled twice. He calls Cena a sell out and says he's been selling BS to everyone. He then moves to Seth Rollins and says he'll put Rollins in a wheelchair and Seth Rollins' music hits and Punk runs to the entrance way and he and Rollins start punching each other. WWE officials and referees come out to break them up but Rollins and Punk continue to beat on each other. Adam Pearce is out trying to get officials to separate Rollins and Punk but they continue to fight down the entry way to the ring. Punk and Rollins fight all over ringside, spilling onto the announce table until they're broken up again. They're finally separated and we get a commercial break.

Backstage, The Judgement Day hangs out in their clubhouse. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez talk about how dominant they are as Finn Balor sits by himself. Balor says The Judgement has been losing lots and Dominik says they need another member. Balor says he'll take care of Bron Breakker tonight. Balor leaves and Mysterio asks about what was going on with Jade Cargill at the Chamber and Morgan says she's keeping out of it because she's not involved.

Gunther comes out for his match against Otis. Otis and Alpha Academy are already in the ring and Gunther gets on the mic and wants to explain things before his match. He tells Otis that he knows Otis is strong like an ox... a freak of nature but to Gunther, Otis is just a freak who is here to make a fool of himself for the WWE like Jey Uso. He says the WWE Universe pity's Otis and Otis doesn't belong in the WWE. He talks about having a championship belt and says Otis can't find a belt that fits. He tells Otis he can be great if he had self respect and he's going to teach Otis how to respect himself and hits Otis with a cheapshot.

Match 1: Gunther -vs- Otis w/Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa



Gunther kicks down Otis after the bell, Otis gets up and belts Otis with some right hands until Gunther gets Otis in a headlock. Gunther boots Otis twice and knocks him out of the ring. Gunther slaps Otis' head from in the ring and grabs Otis - Otis lifts Gunther out of the ring and hits a fallaway slam on Gunther outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Gunther kicks Otis in the face laying him out. Gunther knees Otis in the gut and gets Otis in a headlock on the mat. Otis gets to his feet and Gunther continues with shots and boots Otis in the face. Otis hits the mat and Gunther covers for a near fall. Gunther hits a chinlock and Otis counters with a back body drop laying out both men. Otis humps the air and gets on his feet, Gunther gets up and chops Otis. Otis rips off his shirt and both men trade chops and punches. Otis headbutts Gunther and sends him in the corner. Otis slams Gunther to the mat and splashes him in the corner and then hits a back elbow on Gunther. Otis slams Gunther again and then hits the Caterpillar on Gunther and covers for a near fall. Otis gets on the top rope and goes to splash Gunther, who moves out of the way and hits a dinosaur drop kick on Otis. Otis slams down Gunther and the men then trade punches again. Gunther kicks Otis down and clotheslines Otis and Otis kicks out of a pin. Gunther powerbombs Otis and covers him to get the win.

Winner: Gunther

After the match, Gunther puts Otis in a sleeper hold and Tozawa runs in to help Otis and Tozawa is powerbombed onto Otis. Gunther goes on the attack but Jey Uso runs down and spears Gunther and poses in the ring with the title. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller enter the ring and attack Jey Uso. Uso is able to get the upper hand and takes out both members of A-Town Down Under. Gunther takes advantage of this and runs back in the ring and puts Uso in a sleeperhold knocking out Uso in the middle of the ring.

Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile are shown in a split screen walking backstage as they're competing next after commercial.

Cathy Kelley talks to AJ Style backstage and asks him on his opinion about The Elimination Chamber. He says he didn't expect Cena to sell out - Karrion Kross interrupts him and tells him that he should get it. Styles says he wants to challenge Logan Paul next week and tells Kross to stop trying to be the devil on people's shoulders.

Match 2 - Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) -vs- Ivy Nile



Valkyria gets in the ring as Nile stands outside the ring. Valkyria is demanding Nile enter the ring and we get the bell. Valkyria dropkicks Nile and punches and kicks Nile. Valkyria hip tosses Nile and covers for a quick one count. Nile takes down Valkyria with a clotheslines and starts punching Valkyria on the mat. Valkyria trips Nile and drop kicks her and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Valkyria kicks Nile outside the ring and then goes out and throws Nile back in the ring. Valkyria gets on the top rope and Nile pulls her down with a dragon screw and begins to attack Valkyria's leg and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Nile has Valkyria in a half crab in the middle of the ring and then slams Valkyria's knees into the mat. Valkyria rolls up Nile for a two count and then tries for a backslide pinning attempt. Nile slams Valkyria into the corner and Valkyria comes off the top rope with a cross body. Nile catches Valkyria but Valkyria counters and hits a driver but her leg gives out so she cannot pin Nile. Valkyria clotheslines Nile and kicks her down to the mat. Valkyria tries for a tornado DDT but Nile counters that into a suplex and covers Valkyria for a two count. Nile gets rolled up for a two count and Valkyria hits a neckbreaker and tries for The Nightwing but her leg is gives out. Nile attacks Valkyria's knees and hits a sit out powerbomb and covers Valkyria who kicks out. Nile then slaps Valkyria in an ankle lock and Valkyria gets to the ropes to break the hold. Valkyria rolls up Nile for a near fall. Nile hits a released German Suplex on Valkyria and Valkyria is able to get a backbreaker followed by Nightwing on Nile to get the win.

Winner and STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Jackie Redmond tries to talk to Seth Rollins who is on his way out of the arena. Before the interview can happen Rollins runs at CM Punk who is backstage and they go at it again as security breaks them up and we cut to commercial.

Adam Pearce and Seth Rollins argue backstage. Rollins tells Pearce he has to do something about his debacle with Punk. He tells Pearce this is the hill he will die on and Pearce issues a steel cage match for next week between Rollins and Punk.

Ludwig Kaiser is in the ring and demands everyone's gratitude. Kaiser says last week took back the attention he deserves from Penta. He says he is a future world champion regardless of whether we like it or not. He then calls out Penta and says if he thinks they still have unfinished business because what John Cena did to Cody Rhodes on Saturday is nothing compared to what he'll do to Penta. He tells Penta he will make Penta know what fear is, and this calls out Penta. Penta runs to the ring and hits a hurricanrana on Kaiser and hits a slingblade on Kaiser. Penta sends Kaiser out of the ring with a headscissor take down and hits a springboard clothesline and suicide dives on to Kaiser outside the ring. Penta celebrates in the ring as Kaiser tends to his wounds outside the ring.

Cathy Kelley catches up with Bianca Belair backstage - she asks Belair about the Jade/Naomi thing. Belair says out of respect for both women she doesn't want to talk about it and today she's focusing on who her opponent will be at WrestleMania.

The Creed Brothers walk backstage ahead of their match, and we see The War Raiders walking backstage as well before the match.

We get a video of Chad Gable walking through the streets looking for someone and asking everyone "do you know this guy" while showing them a picture. Gable approaches a veiled man and asks if he's the man that will teach him how to destroy the Luchadors. The man asks for money and then gives Gable a box. Gable opens it and we cut to black.

Match 3 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)(c) -vs- The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius)



Erik and Julius start the bout and they lock up all around the ring. Julius tries to get Erik down with a suplex but they end up grappling around the ring. Brutus is tagged in and Erik is double teamed. Julius is tagged back in and Erik is pounded some more in the corner. Julius covers for a quick pin but Erik kicks out. Brutus is tagged in and is slammed down. Ivar is tagged in and Julius distracts Ivar and then is tagged in. Ivar takes out both The Creed Brothers and Erik is tagged in. Julius is double teamed and Brutus is double teamed and Ivar is now tagged back in. Ivar sends Julius in the corner and gets him down with a right hand. Ivar gets on the top rope and Julius drop kicks him off the top rope and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Ivar is being assaulted in the ring by Julius. Ivar comes at Julius with some right hands and Julius punches out Ivar in the corner. Brutus is tagged in and they hit a suplex on Ivar and cover for a two count. Brutus punches Ivar and Ivar punches back and then sits on Brutus. Julius is tagged in and Ivar tags Erik who takes down Julius and hits a suplex on Julius and slams down Brutus as well. Erik drop kicks Julius and knees him in the face. Ivar is tagged in and Julius is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Erik is tagged back in and Julius knees Erik and throws Ivar into the ringpost. Brutus is tagged in and Julius Angle slams Erik and Brutus hits a 450 splash on Erik for a two count. Julius is tagged in and Erik elbows Julius and they both get on the top rope. Ivar is tagged in and Julius superplexes Erik and Brutus moonsaults onto Erik. Ivar gets on the top rope and attempts a moonsault but misses. Julius hits a shooting star press on Ivar and covers for a two count. Ivar kicks Julius and tags Erik, and Brutus is tagged in. Julius gets Erik on his shoulders and Erik avoids the Brutus bomb and sends Julius out of the ring. In the ring, The War Raiders hit War Machine and get the win.

Winners and STILL Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

A video package for LWO plays. They tell The New Day that it's on and that they won't take away their fire. Rey Mysterio says they should have finished what they started. Next week Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio will give them the worst Monday of their lives in a Tornado Tag Team Match next week. Mysterio says he's proud of Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee and then says New Day Sucks.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are shown getting ready for their main event match.

Finn Balor is in the ring addressing Bron Breakker who is up in the stands with Jackie Redmond. Balor says Breakker is only the IC Champ because The Judgement Day has allowed him to. Breakker says last week he embarrassed The Judgement Day. Balor says he eats rookies like Breakker for breakfast and tells Breakker that the first time Balor takes on Breakker there won't be dogs barking but they'll be watching Balor put Breakker down. Breakker runs down to the ring and Carlito tries to attack Breakker but Breakker intercepts and throws Carlito over the barricade. Dominik Mysterio tries to hit a cross body on Breakker but is caught and suplexed. Balor hits a slingblade on Breakker as he tries to get in the ring. Balor celebrates and Breakker gets up and hits a military press followed by a slam on Balor. Before Breakker can spear Balor, Mysterio pulls him out of the ring. Breakker stares back at Carlito who is just getting up and spears Carlito outside the ring. Breakker then gets in the ring and stares down Balor and Mysterio.

Backstage Cathy Kelley talks to Jey Uso and Uso tells her that everyone's doubting him. He tells Gunther that at WrestleMania he will beat Gunther. Gunther put him to sleep tonight but a beast has been awoken. YEET.

Bianca Belair makes her way to ringside, whipping her hair around to watch the main event with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Match 4 - WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley(c) -vs- Iyo Sky



We get the bell, and the women lock up in the centre of the ring. Ripley gets Sky on the mat and hits a basement dropkick and covers Sky for a quick one count. Sky tries rolling up Ripley but Ripley kicks out. Sky tries again for a roll up but Ripley powers out. Ripley counters a headscissor and Sky rolls through for another pin attempt. Sky kicks Ripley and Ripley rolls out of the ring and pulls Sky out of the ring and swings Skyi into the apron and then suplexes her on mat outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Sky sends Ripley across the ring with a hurricanrana - Ripley, however hits a headbutt and comes off the top rope with a missile drop kick and covers Sky for a near fall. Sky and Ripley trade waistlocks until Sky hits a codebreaker on Ripley. Sky dropkicks Ripley and comes off the top rope with a missile drop kick on Ripley. Sky goes for the bullet train but Ripley moves out of the way and then clotheslines Sky a couple times and then kicks her. Sky rolls up Ripley and then splashes on Ripley and covers her for a two count. Both women are now laid out in the ring as they regroup. Both women punch each other in the middle of the ring and they get on their feet and continue punching each other. Sky gets Ripley on the mat and tries to secure a submission hold. Ripley slams Sky down on the mat and covers her for a two count. Ripley stomps on Sky and tries for a Prism lock but Sky counters and both women are now on the apron. Sky slams Ripley on the apron after reversing a suplex on the apron. Sky runs into a big boot by Ripley and is covered for a near fall. Ripley goes for the Riptide and Sky counters into a DDT and then kicks Ripley in the corner like Dakota Kai does. Sky climbs the turnbuckle and hits an elbow ala Kairi Sane and covers for a two count. She then hits the Asuka lock on Ripley channeling the ladies from Damage CTRL. Ripley powers out but Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Ripley. Sky gets on the top rope and Ripley pushes her so she falls and sits on the top turnbuckle. Ripley hits an Angle Slam from the top and covers Sky for a near fall. Ripley tries for the Prism Lock again, and Sky sends Ripley shoulder first into the ring post sending Ripley out of the ring. As Ripley tries to get in the ring, Sky comes out of the ropes and hits a sunset flips powerbomb and then hits a moonsault on Ripley in the ring and covers Ripley who gets her leg on the ropes breaking on the pin. Ripley slides out of the ring and Sky suicide dives onto Ripley outside the ring. Ripley is able to slam Sky face first on the apron and then onto the announce table.

Ripley gets in Bianca Belair's face who is sitting outside the ring cheering on Sky. The women get in each other's faces and push each other back and forth. Ripley gets back in the ring and gets on the top rope and drags Sky up and sets up for a top rope Riptide but Sky counters to a Hurricanrana and hits her moonsault and pins Rhea Ripley.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's World Champion: Iyo Sky

After the match, Sky celebrates in the ring and points at the WrestleMania sign while Bianca Belair celebrates outside the ring.