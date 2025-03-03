Rey Fenix Parts Ways with AEW, Now a Free Agent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rey Fenix is now officially a free agent, having been removed from the AEW roster page.

Fenix was initially expected to depart AEW last year, with WWE emerging as a strong possibility for his next destination. However, his contract was extended due to time missed while recovering from an injury, delaying his exit from the company.

The former AEW star had previously hinted at his desire to leave the promotion through social media posts, though he later deleted them.

As one of AEW's original roster members, Fenix played a crucial role in the company's early years, frequently teaming with his brother Penta El Zero Miedo as The Lucha Bros. Together, they established themselves as one of the premier tag teams in the promotion’s history.

Now that his time in AEW has come to an end, speculation about his future has intensified, with many pointing toward WWE as his next destination. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has reported, “It’s all but certain he’s WWE bound.”

We will provide updates as more details emerge regarding Rey Fenix’s next move.