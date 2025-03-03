Pat McAfee Addresses Canada Controversy After Elimination Chamber Anthem Incident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Pat McAfee has addressed his recent controversial comments about Canada, which stemmed from fans booing during the United States national anthem at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event on Saturday.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter and WWE commentator explained that his deep-rooted American pride led him to react defensively when he heard the boos.

“Now, Canada. Listen, there’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country, which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine. You booed my country. Now, I heard from a lot of Canadians during the national anthem, obviously the Rogers Center overwhelming boo. I mean, very loud boo,” McAfee said.

McAfee elaborated that his instinctive reaction to hearing boos during the U.S. national anthem has always been one of defiance, given his background and personal experiences.

“My first reaction whenever the national anthem starts up there was for some of these Canadians just start booing, and I’m like, what? Okay, my entire life, my first reaction when somebody boos national anthem is f*** you. I’m very thankful that I am from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. I’m very proud that I am from the United States of America, and is everything perfect? Absolutely not. But my dad went from being a truck driver to a millionaire because he taught his son a work ethic and that anything is possible on this land here in the United States.”

Acknowledging that Canada is not the only country where opportunities exist, McAfee pointed out that his patriotism is deeply tied to personal experiences, including his connections with the military.

“I’ve also moved out here to Indiana and got a chance to meet a lot of military members. I’ve been to a lot of bases. I know Gold Star families. I know people that have been affected for fighting for our country, that really see the national anthem as like our, ‘Hey, this is our s***.’ So anytime I’ve ever heard somebody boo our national anthem, my natural reaction is, ‘Let’s fight.’ That is literally my natural reaction.”

Following the backlash, McAfee admitted that many Canadians had reached out to explain why they booed, referencing political tensions between the United States and Canada. However, he made it clear that he does not define Canada by its political leaders.

“Now, a lot of Canadians have told me, ‘Why don’t you do a little investigating on why we’re booing? Okay, do you hear what your president said?’ Okay, listen, I understand there’s political differences at the current moment between the U.S. and Canada, but I feel like anytime I think of Canada, I don’t think of what Justin Trudeau does. I don’t think immediately of Justin Trudeau’s decisions. I don’t think immediately of what Canada is doing in the political sphere. I think of the people of Canada. I think of Gumpy. I think of poutine. I think of the magical times that I had up in Niagara Falls as a teenager, the wild mushroom, the old casino, the new casino.”

McAfee reflected on his personal experiences in Canada, recalling fond memories and emphasizing his respect for its people.

“I think about loonies and toonies and good times and Mounties allowing teenagers to puke in their streets because maybe we’re a little bit over-served. That’s what I think of when I think of Canada. I don’t think of Justin Trudeau.”

Closing his remarks, McAfee acknowledged the exchange of heated words but expressed his desire to move past the controversy.

“A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it. You booed my country. I called your country terrible. Let’s shake hands. Okay? You said you didn’t boo every member of the United States or every citizen of the United States of America. Well, I didn’t say that Canadians are terrible. I said your country was. So you booed us. I said you’re terrible. Let’s shake hands. Let’s move along. That’s what I would like to say.”

Despite the uproar, McAfee reaffirmed his admiration for Canadians and extended an olive branch.

“I still love Canadians, okay? We got one in the building, literally hired right off of a ship painting job in Northwest Canada, brought him in. His diction, his accent, the words he says, the way he says things, I think, exemplifies what Canadians are as a whole, his attitude, his peace, everything like that. So I love Canadians, but my first reaction whenever you boo our country is okay, let’s fight. And I’m sorry, so let’s go shake their hands. I hope it gets settled.”