Mystery WWE Star Runs Secret Social Media Account to Bypass Trolls

A WWE Superstar has reportedly taken an unconventional approach to navigating social media by creating a burner account, allowing them to engage with fans while avoiding negative interactions and online trolls.

Social media presents a challenging landscape for WWE talent, who often face criticism and negativity while attempting to connect with their genuine supporters. To counteract this, the anonymous WWE star has built a significant following under a concealed identity, though their true persona remains undisclosed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful brought attention to the situation, sharing the news on Twitter.

It’s not me — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 3, 2025