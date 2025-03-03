Mystery WWE Star Runs Secret Social Media Account to Bypass Trolls

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
A WWE Superstar has reportedly taken an unconventional approach to navigating social media by creating a burner account, allowing them to engage with fans while avoiding negative interactions and online trolls.
Social media presents a challenging landscape for WWE talent, who often face criticism and negativity while attempting to connect with their genuine supporters. To counteract this, the anonymous WWE star has built a significant following under a concealed identity, though their true persona remains undisclosed.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful brought attention to the situation, sharing the news on Twitter.
It’s not me— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 3, 2025
With permission.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 3, 2025
They then admitted it was them lol pic.twitter.com/4ScBLanJ4u