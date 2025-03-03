WWE News & Notes Roundup: Backstage Updates Following Elimination Chamber 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Many fans were surprised to learn that The Miz travels in his own tour bus, but he has done so for quite some time, just like many other long-tenured WWE Superstars. His bus recently gained attention because it was wrapped as a promotional piece for SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland.

Regarding WWE Elimination Chamber, internal sources indicate that the barbed wire used in the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match was not gimmicked or altered. This decision was reportedly made at the request of at least one of the competitors involved.

The moment when the National Anthem was booed during WWE Elimination Chamber was not spontaneous; sources state that it was a deliberate creative choice made by WWE.

Interestingly, no producer was officially credited for the segment involving Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock, raising curiosity about the handling of that particular moment.

Following the intense action of WWE Elimination Chamber, there have been no reports of serious injuries. However, as expected, multiple Superstars left the event with bumps, bruises, and minor scrapes.

Jade Cargill's latest viral video, which has sparked significant discussion online, was initially teased on her social media back in early January.

Additionally, WWE 2K hosted an event this past week featuring various content creators, and fans can anticipate a surge of new content related to the game being released soon.