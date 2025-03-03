Unification Match Incoming? AEW Stars Set for Potential Title Clash at All In

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kazuchika Okada currently reigns as the AEW Continental Champion after securing the title by winning the Continental Classic tournament. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is preparing for a high-stakes showdown at AEW Revolution, where he will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. A potential clash between Omega and Takeshita has also been teased for AEW’s upcoming All In: Texas event.

Should Omega and Okada both emerge victorious in their respective championship pursuits, speculation has grown among fans about the possibility of a title unification match at All In.

During a Fightful Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp addressed the rumors regarding a potential unification of the two championships. When asked about the discussions within AEW, he responded, “There have been numerous pitches throughout the last several months for this to happen, and when I asked there was plenty of credibility given to it.”

This revelation has only fueled further speculation about AEW’s plans for its championship landscape, as fans eagerly await developments leading into All In: Texas.