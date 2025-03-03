AEW Dynamite Adds Tag Team Match Amid Rising Tensions

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new tag team match has been officially added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kris Statlander will team up with Thunder Rosa to take on the duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. AEW confirmed the match on Sunday, stating, "Weeks of tension finally boil over in this huge Tag Team Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS + Max!"

The announcement follows an incident on last week's AEW Dynamite, where Bayne scored a victory over Statlander thanks to interference from Ford. After the match, the two continued their assault on Statlander until Rosa rushed to the ring for the save. However, the post-match segment took an unusual turn, as Bayne and Ford refused to back down from Rosa, leading to an awkward standoff where Rosa had to repeatedly feign swinging a chair until they eventually left. Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer described it as "the weirdest segment of the week."

AEW Dynamite will take place this Wednesday from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup for March 5, 2025:

- Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Swerve Strickland & Ricochet – AEW Revolution contract signing

- Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa